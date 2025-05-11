| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: Prime Minister Holness Hails Mothers As Pillars Of Jamaica’s Future

May 11, 2025
Photo: Michael Sloley
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, presents a gift basket and gift certificate to Sergeant Saralee Stephenson Davis, during a special Mother’s Day function on Thursday (May 8). The event was held at the Office of the Prime Minister. The function honoured mothers who are staff members of the Office of the Prime Minister, Jamaica House, and the Office of the Cabinet. Mother’s Day 2025 will be observed on Sunday, May 11.
