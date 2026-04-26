| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

Photos: Prime Minister Holness And Mrs. Holness Attend SDS Y.E.S. Sabbath Worship Service

April 26, 2026
Youth
Share
Photos: Prime Minister Holness And Mrs. Holness Attend SDS Y.E.S. Sabbath Worship Service
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), is greeted by President of the Central Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Pastor Nevail Barrett, ahead of the start of Saturday's (April 25) Youth Empowerment Series (SDA Y.E.S.) Sabbath worship service in Portmore, St. Catherine, held under the theme: 'Proclamations of Hope'. At centre is Marshal of the Houses of Parliament, Wayne Blake.
Photos: Prime Minister Holness And Mrs. Holness Attend SDS Y.E.S. Sabbath Worship Service
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, addresses congregants during the Central Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists’ Youth Empowerment Series (SDA Y.E.S.) Sabbath worship service in Portmore, St. Catherine, held on Saturday (April 25) under the theme: 'Proclamations of Hope'.
Photos: Prime Minister Holness And Mrs. Holness Attend SDS Y.E.S. Sabbath Worship Service
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, addresses congregants during the Central Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists’ Youth Empowerment Series (SDA Y.E.S.) Sabbath worship service in Portmore, St. Catherine, held on Saturday (April 25) under the theme: 'Proclamations of Hope'.
Photos: Prime Minister Holness And Mrs. Holness Attend SDS Y.E.S. Sabbath Worship Service
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right), and his wife, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, bow their heads as President of the Central Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Pastor Nevail Barrett (second left), offers prayers during Saturday’s (April 25) Youth Empowerment Series (SDA Y.E.S.) Sabbath worship service in Portmore, St. Catherine, held under the theme: 'Proclamations of Hope'. At left is President of the Northern Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Pastor Jermaine Johnson.
Photos: Prime Minister Holness And Mrs. Holness Attend SDS Y.E.S. Sabbath Worship Service
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), and his wife, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, bow their heads as President of the Central Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Pastor Nevail Barrett (right), offers prayers during Saturday’s (April 25) Youth Empowerment Series (SDA Y.E.S.) Sabbath worship service in Portmore, St. Catherine, held under the theme: 'Proclamations of Hope'. At left is President of the Northern Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Pastor Jermaine Johnson.
Last Updated: April 26, 2026