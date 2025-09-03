PHOTOS: Prime Minister and House Speaker Participate in General Election

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), and his wife, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (right), arrive at the polling station at Mona High School in St. Andrew Eastern to cast their votes in the 2025 General Election on Wednesday (September 3).

