PHOTOS: Prime Minister and House Speaker Participate in General Election September 3, 2025

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), and his wife, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (right), arrive at the polling station at Mona High School in St. Andrew Eastern to cast their votes in the 2025 General Election on Wednesday (September 3).

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), speaks with polling station Presiding Officer, Jhevonne Ellis, and Supervisor, Suzette Pitter, at Mona High School in St. Andrew Eastern prior to casting his vote in the 2025 General Election on Wednesday (September 3).

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness casts his vote in the 2025 General Election at the Mona High School in St. Andrew Eastern on Wednesday (September 3).

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, shows his inked index finger after casting his vote in the 2025 General Election on Wednesday (September 3) at Mona High School in St. Andrew Eastern.