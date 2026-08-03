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PHOTOS: President of Ghana Arrives for State Visit

August 3, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: President of Ghana Arrives for State Visit
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, greets President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, upon his arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Sunday (August 2). President Mahama is on a four-day State Visit to Jamaica at the invitation of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and is scheduled to depart the island on Wednesday (August 5).
PHOTOS: President of Ghana Arrives for State Visit
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, shares a light moment with President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, upon his arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Sunday (August 2). President Mahama is on a four-day State Visit to Jamaica at the invitation of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and is scheduled to depart the island on Wednesday (August 5).
PHOTOS: President of Ghana Arrives for State Visit
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, converses with President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, upon his arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Sunday (August 2). President Mahama is on a four-day State Visit to Jamaica at the invitation of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and is scheduled to depart the island on Wednesday (August 5).
Last Updated: August 3, 2026