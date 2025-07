PHOTOS: President of George Brown College Calls at Education Ministry

Deputy Chief Education Officer, Planning and Development Division, Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Vivienne Johnson, listens to remarks from President of George Brown College in Ontario, Canada, Dr. Gervan Fearon (right), during a courtesy call on Friday (July 11) at the Ministry in Kingston.

