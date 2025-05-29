PHOTOS: Presentation of Computers by JAMALCO May 29, 2025 Listen Education Share Photo: Dave ReidAssistant Chief Education Officer, Dr. Nadine Simms (left), presents a laptop to Principal, St. Jago Primary School in St. Catherine, Conrose Grinel-Thompson (right), during a ceremony to hand over computers by Jamalco to several schools, held at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon on May 28. Sharing in the presentation are students of St. Jago Primary (from second left), Roshari Brown, Joel Francis and Shanoya Thompson. The presentation of the computers is an important aspect of Jamalco’s Community Development Programme and is in support to educational institutions within its operating areas. The Full Story Assistant Chief Education Officer, Dr. Nadine Simms (left), addresses the ceremony for the handover of computers by Jamalco to several schools, held at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon on May 28. The presentation of the computers is an important aspect of Jamalco’s Community Development Programme and is in support to educational institutions within its operating areas. Managing Director, Jamalco, Marvin Jackson (right), presents a laptop to students and staff of the Manchester-based Porus High School. Occasion was a function to hand over computers to several institutions in the company’s operating areas, held on May 28 at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon. Accepting the device (from left) are Principal of the school, Marlene Murray; and students Cindy Ellis, Queianna Campbell and Kimoya McLean. The presentation of the computers is an important aspect of Jamalco’s Community Development Programme.