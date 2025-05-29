PHOTOS: Presentation of Computers by JAMALCO

Photo: Dave Reid

Assistant Chief Education Officer, Dr. Nadine Simms (left), presents a laptop to Principal, St. Jago Primary School in St. Catherine, Conrose Grinel-Thompson (right), during a ceremony to hand over computers by Jamalco to several schools, held at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon on May 28. Sharing in the presentation are students of St. Jago Primary (from second left), Roshari Brown, Joel Francis and Shanoya Thompson. The presentation of the computers is an important aspect of Jamalco’s Community Development Programme and is in support to educational institutions within its operating areas.