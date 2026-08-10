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PHOTOS: Portmore Municipal Corporation Independence, Civic and Flag-raising Ceremony

August 10, 2026
Local Government
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PHOTOS: Portmore Municipal Corporation Independence, Civic and Flag-raising Ceremony
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Members of several uniformed groups stand at attention in front of the Portmore Municipal Corporation’s George Lee Building on Braeton Parkway in St. Catherine during the Municipality’s Independence, Civic and Flag-Raising Ceremony on Thursday (August 6). The groups represented are (from left) the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), and the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB). The event was jointly organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and the Portmore Municipal Corporation in observance of Jamaica’s 64th Independence anniversary.

The Full Story

St. Catherine Justice of the Peace, Robert Brown (background, on dais), salutes during the march-past by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) during the Portmore Municipal Corporation’s Independence, Civic and Flag-Raising Ceremony, held on Braeton Parkway in the municipality on Thursday (August 6). Mr. Brown, representing Custos Rotulorum for St. Catherine, Hon. Icilyn Golding, delivered Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen’s Independence Message during the ceremony. The event was jointly organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and the Portmore Municipal Corporation in observance of Jamaica’s 64th Independence anniversary.

 

Assistant District Commissioner for the Scout Association of Jamaica’s Central St. Catherine District, Keith Brown (centre), prepares to hoist the National Flag during the Portmore Municipal Corporation’s Independence, Civic and Flag-Raising Ceremony, held on Braeton Parkway on Thursday (August 6). Looking on are former Assistant District Commissioner (Administration and Training) for the South St. Catherine Scout District, Brian Clark (left), and Leader of the Kings Waterloo Scout Troop, Oswald McCarthy. The ceremony was jointly organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and the Portmore Municipal Corporation in observance of Jamaica’s 64th Independence anniversary.

 

Councillor for the Independence City Division in St. Catherine, Courtney Edwards, delivers Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness’ Independence Message during the Portmore Municipal Corporation’s Independence, Civic and Flag-Raising Ceremony, held on Braeton Parkway on Thursday (August 6). Mr. Edwards represented State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine East Central, Hon. Alando Terrelonge. The ceremony was jointly organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and the Portmore Municipal Corporation in observance of Jamaica’s 64th Independence anniversary.

 

Member of Parliament for St. Catherine Southern, Fitz Jackson, delivers Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding’s Independence Message during the Portmore Municipal Corporation’s Independence, Civic and Flag-Raising Ceremony, held on Braeton Parkway on Thursday (August 6). The ceremony was jointly organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and the Portmore Municipal Corporation in observance of Jamaica’s 64th Independence anniversary.

 

St. Catherine Justice of the Peace, Robert Brown (third left), inspects the Guard of Honour formed by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) during the Portmore Municipal Corporation’s Independence, Civic and Flag-Raising Ceremony, held on Braeton Parkway in the municipality on Thursday (August 6). Mr. Brown, representing Custos Rotulorum for St. Catherine, Hon. Icilyn Golding, delivered Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen’s Independence Message during the ceremony. The event was jointly organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and the Portmore Municipal Corporation in observance of Jamaica’s 64th Independence anniversary.
Last Updated: August 10, 2026