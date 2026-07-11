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Photos: Point Hill Leased Primary School Gets Wheelchair

July 11, 2026
Education
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Photos: Point Hill Leased Primary School Gets Wheelchair
Photo: Dave Reid
Representatives of the JN Circle Spanish Town Chapter and the Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee (ETDDC) handed over a new wheelchair to the Special Education Unit of Point Hill Leased Primary School in St. Catherine on Wednesday (July 8), to benefit students with mobility challenges. The presentation took place at the JN Spanish Town Branch. Sharing the moment are (from left) Vice President, ETDDC, Ivan Wheakly; Manager, JN Bank Spanish Town Branch, Ariel Sinclair; President, JN Circle Spanish Town Chapter and ETDDC, Kaydia Clair; JN Member Relations Supervisor, Hakeem Atkinson; Principal of the Point Hill Leased Primary School, Dr. Shernette Powell; and members of the JN Circle Spanish Town Chapter, Latesha Campbell Harris and Chontel Harris.
Photos: Point Hill Leased Primary School Gets Wheelchair
Photo: Dave Reid
President, JN Circle Spanish Town Chapter and Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee (ETDDC), Kaydia Clair (right), hands over a wheelchair to Principal of the Point Hill Leased Primary School in St. Catherine, Dr. Shernette Powell, to benefit students with mobility challenges at the institution. The presentation was made at the JN Spanish Town Branch on Wednesday (July 8). Sharing the moment is JN Member Relations Supervisor, Hakeem Atkinson.
Last Updated: July 11, 2026