PHOTOS: PM Visits Grieving Father Who Lost Two Daughters and Three Granchildren in Devastating Florida Crash

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), expresses sympathy as Errol Anderson (right) wipes his tears while recounting the moments after learning that his two daughters and three grandchildren died in a head-on collision in Osceola County, Florida, United States, on Saturday (June 21). Dr. Holness paid his respects to the grieving father and grandfather at his home in Caymanas Gardens, Portmore, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (June 25) where he offered his condolences.