PHOTOS: PM Tours JCF Expo with CARICOM Delegates

Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) interacts with representatives from the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) during a tour of booths at the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Transformations, People and Quality Technology Expo 2.0 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Sunday (July 6). Looking on (second right) is Custos of St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin. The tour followed the opening ceremony of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, which is being held at the Convention Centre from July 6 to 8. During the tour, members of the JCF showcased various initiatives and innovations used in fighting crime.