PHOTOS: PM Tours JCF Expo with CARICOM Delegates July 7, 2025 Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left) and other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders, listen as Jamaica's Commissioner of Police, Dr. Kevin Blake (right), guides a tour of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Transformations, People and Quality Technology Expo 2.0 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Sunday (July 6). The exhibition, being held during the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, is showcasing various initiatives and innovations used in fighting crime. Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) interacts with representatives from the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) during a tour of booths at the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Transformations, People and Quality Technology Expo 2.0 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Sunday (July 6). Looking on (second right) is Custos of St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin. The tour followed the opening ceremony of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, which is being held at the Convention Centre from July 6 to 8. During the tour, members of the JCF showcased various initiatives and innovations used in fighting crime.