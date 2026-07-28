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PHOTOS: PM Signs Condolence Book for Sir Garfield Sobers

July 28, 2026
Prime Minister
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PHOTOS: PM Signs Condolence Book for Sir Garfield Sobers
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, signs the Condolence Book for Sir Garfield Sobers at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters in Mona, St. Andrew, on Monday (July 27). Sir Garfield Sobers is widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest all-rounders.
PHOTOS: PM Signs Condolence Book for Sir Garfield Sobers
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, records his tribute in the Condolence Book for Sir Garfield Sobers at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters in Mona, St. Andrew, on Monday (July 27). Sir Garfield Sobers is widely recognised as one of the greatest all-round cricketers.
PHOTOS: PM Signs Condolence Book for Sir Garfield Sobers
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, signs the Condolence Book for Sir Garfield Sobers at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters in Mona, St. Andrew, on Monday (July 27). Sir Garfield Sobers is widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest all-rounders.
Last Updated: July 28, 2026