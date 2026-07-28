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PHOTOS: PM Participates in Save Our Boys and Girls Foundation 5k Run/Walk

July 28, 2026
Prime Minister
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PHOTOS: PM Participates in Save Our Boys and Girls Foundation 5k Run/Walk
Photo: Mark Bell
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), is all smiles as he participates in the Save Our Boys and Girls Foundation 5K Run/ Walk on Sunday (July 26) at Hope Gardens, St. Andrew. The Foundation, established by Speaker of the House of Representative, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, supports Jamaican children, youth and families through education, community outreach, health initiatives, emergency relief and practical care.
PHOTOS: PM Participates in Save Our Boys and Girls Foundation 5k Run/Walk
Photo: Mark Bell
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right), leads a group of walkers as he participates in the Save Our Boys and Girls Foundation 5K Run/ Walk on Sunday (July 26) at Hope Gardens, St. Andrew. The Foundation, established by Speaker of the House of Representative, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, supports Jamaican children, youth and families through education, community outreach, health initiatives, emergency relief and practical care.
PHOTOS: PM Participates in Save Our Boys and Girls Foundation 5k Run/Walk
Photo: Mark Bell
Fitness enthusiasts participate in the Save Our Boys and Girls Foundation 5K Run/ Walk in St. Andrew on Sunday (July 26). The Foundation, established by Speaker of the House of Representative, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, supports Jamaican children, youth and families through education, community outreach, health initiatives, emergency relief and practical care.
Last Updated: July 28, 2026