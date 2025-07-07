PHOTOS: PM Meets with OAS Secretary-General July 7, 2025 Listen Courtesy Call Share Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), listens as Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), His Excellency Albert Ramdin, highlights a point, during a courtesy call at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James earlier today (July 6). The Full Story Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, engage in discussion with Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), His Excellency Albert Ramdin, during a courtesy call at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James earlier today (July 6). The meeting signalled the strengthening of collaboration in regional security, democracy, and governance. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), greets Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), His Excellency Albert Ramdin, during a courtesy call at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Sunday (July 6).