PHOTOS: PM Meets with OAS Secretary-General

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), listens as Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), His Excellency Albert Ramdin, highlights a point, during a courtesy call at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James earlier today (July 6).

