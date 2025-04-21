PHOTOS: PM Meets Chess Grandmasters

Photo: OPM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), engages with youngsters, who came out to meet Jamaican American Chess Grandmaster, Maurice Ashley and legendary Hungarian Chess Grandmaster, Judit Polgár, at the Medallion Hall Hotel in Kingston on Saturday (April 19). The event was part of the Jamaica Chess Federation’s 'GM-in-10' programme, which aims to discover and produce Jamaica’s first home-grown and trained grandmaster within a decade.