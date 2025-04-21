PHOTOS: PM Meets Chess Grandmasters April 21, 2025 Listen Prime Minister Share Photo: OPMPrime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), engages with youngsters, who came out to meet Jamaican American Chess Grandmaster, Maurice Ashley and legendary Hungarian Chess Grandmaster, Judit Polgár, at the Medallion Hall Hotel in Kingston on Saturday (April 19). The event was part of the Jamaica Chess Federation’s 'GM-in-10' programme, which aims to discover and produce Jamaica’s first home-grown and trained grandmaster within a decade. The Full Story Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right), listens to a point from Jamaican American Chess Grandmaster Maurice Ashley (left) during a meeting at the Medallion Hall Hotel in Kingston on Saturday (April 19). Sharing in the discussion are (from left), legendary Hungarian Chess Grandmaster, Judit Polgár; President of the Jamaica Chess Federation, Ian Wilkinson; and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange. The Jamaica Chess Federation is undertaking a bold initiative, the ‘GM-in-10’ programme, which aims to discover and produce Jamaica’s first home-grown and trained grandmaster within a decade. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), exchanges a warm handshake with Jamaican American Chess Grandmaster Maurice Ashley (second right), at the Medallion Hall Hotel in Kingston on Saturday (April 19). Looking on are Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second left) and legendary Hungarian Chess Grandmaster, Judit Polgár, who is regarded as the best female chess player of all time. The grandmasters, who met and interacted with young chess players and enthusiasts, are in the island to provide a boost to the Jamaica Chess Federation’s ‘GM-in-10’ programme, which aims to discover and produce Jamaica’s first home-grown and trained grandmaster within a decade. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), greets legendary Hungarian Chess Grandmaster, Judit Polgár (right) at the Medallion Hall Hotel in Kingston on Saturday (April 19). Sharing the moment are Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange and Jamaican American Chess Grandmaster, Maurice Ashley. The grandmasters are in the island as part of the Jamaica Chess Federation’s ‘GM-in-10’ programme, which aims to discover and produce Jamaica’s first home-grown and trained grandmaster within a decade. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), shares a light moment with (from second left) Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; Jamaican American Chess Grandmaster Maurice Ashley; legendary Hungarian Chess Grandmaster, Judit Polgár; and President of the Jamaica Chess Federation, Ian Wilkinson. The grandmasters are in the island as part of the Jamaica Chess Federation’s ‘GM-in-10’ programme, which aims to discover and produce Jamaica’s first home-grown and trained grandmaster within a decade.