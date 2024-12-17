| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: PM Hosts Treat for Senior Citizens

December 17, 2024
Prime Minister
Photo: Mark Bell
Media Personality Britney Clarke (left) dances with a senior citizen from the Vineyard Town Golden Age Home, at a Senior Citizen’s Treat held on the lawns of Jamaica House on Saturday (Dec.14).

The Full Story

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon Andrew Holness, presents a care package to resident of the Vineyard Town Golden Age Home, Norman Nicholson, during a Senior Citizen’s Treat on Saturday (Dec.14) at Jamaica House back lawns.
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon Andrew Holness (right) converses with resident of the Vineyard Town Golden Age Home, Steven Johnson, during a Senior Citizen’s Treat held on Saturday (Dec.14) at Jamaica House lawns.
Last Updated: December 17, 2024

Jamaica Information Service