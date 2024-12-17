PHOTOS: PM Hosts Christmas Treat for Wards of the State December 17, 2024 Listen Prime Minister Share Photo: Rudranath Fraser Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon Andrew Holness (centre) presents a gift to a ward of the State during a Christmas treat on Sunday (Dec. 15) on the Jamaica House back lawns in Kingston. Sharing the moment are Burger King’s Assistant Brand Manager Rashai Graham (left) and Senior Brand Manager, Orion Aitken. The Full Story Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon Andrew Holness, plays “pat-a-cake” with a ward of the State during a Christmas treat on Sunday (Dec. 15) on the back lawns of Jamaica House. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon Andrew Holness (right), exchanges greetings with caregiver from the Maxfield Park Children’s Home, Norris Williams. The occasion was a Christmas treat for wards of the State on Sunday (Dec. 15), on the back lawns of Jamaica House.