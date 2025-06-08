PHOTOS: PM Hands Over Housing Units in Trelawny June 8, 2025 Listen HOPE Programme Share Photo: DONALD DE LA HAYEPrime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right) presents New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary, Sharon Hughes, with a social contract and the keys to her new home. Occasion was the handover ceremony for Ms. Hughes' new one bedroom unit in St. Vincent District, Trelawny on Friday (June 6). Sharing in the moment are (from left) Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern, Marisa Dalrymple Philibert and Chairperson of the NSHP Oversight Committee, Judith Robb Walters. The Full Story Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right) presents New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiaries Carline (second left) and Basil Mitchell (third left) with a social contract and the keys to their new home. Looking on (from left) are Marisa Dalrymple Philibert and Chairperson of the NSHP Oversight Committee, Judith Robb Walters. The occasion was the handover ceremony for a two-bedroom in Durham, Trelawny on Friday (June 6). Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (in background) watches as New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary Ivylin Clarke, joyfully enters her new home. Occasion was the handover ceremony for Ms. Clarke’s new home in Warsop, Trelawny on Friday (June 6). She received a two-bedroom house. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left) shares a moment with New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary Patricia Rowe (right), her granddaughter, Asantiwa Gordon (second left) and Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern, Marisa Dalrymple Philibert. Occasion was the handover ceremony for Ms. Rowe’s one bedroom home in Cotton Tree, Trelawny on Friday (June 6). She is one of six beneficiaries who received new homes on June 6.