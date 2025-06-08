PHOTOS: PM Hands Over Housing Units in Trelawny

Photo: DONALD DE LA HAYE

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right) presents New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary, Sharon Hughes, with a social contract and the keys to her new home. Occasion was the handover ceremony for Ms. Hughes' new one bedroom unit in St. Vincent District, Trelawny on Friday (June 6). Sharing in the moment are (from left) Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern, Marisa Dalrymple Philibert and Chairperson of the NSHP Oversight Committee, Judith Robb Walters.