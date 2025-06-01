PHOTOS: PM Hands Over Houses To Two Families in Clarendon June 1, 2025 Listen Housing Share Photo: Yhomo HutchinsonPrime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), joins Harold and Befra Corriders (centre and second right) in cutting the ribbon to their new home in Colonels Ridge, Clarendon on Friday (May 30) under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP). Sharing the moment are Member of Parliament for Clarendon Northern, Dwight Sibblies (left) and Chairperson of the NSHP Oversight Committee, Judith Robb Walters. Photo: Yhomo HutchinsonPrime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (background), accompanies Harold and Befra Corriders (front) on a tour of their new home in Colonels Ridge, Clarendon. The house, which was provided under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) was officially handed over during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday (May 30). Photo: Yhomo HutchinsonPrime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), accepts a mango from New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary, Harold Corriders (right), following the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new house he will share with his wife Befra Corriders (background centre) in Colonels Ridge, Clarendon on Friday (May 30). Looking on are Member of Parliament for Clarendon Northern, Dwight Sibblies (partially hidden, second left) and Chairperson of the NSHP Oversight Committee, Judith Robb Walters. Photo: Yhomo HutchinsonNew Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary, Annetia Johnson (second right) is a picture of contentment as she cuts the ribbon to her new home with Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) in Turnbull in Sandy River in Clarendon on Friday (May 30). Sharing in the moment are (from left) Member of Parliament for Clarendon Northern, Dwight Sibblies, who is holding Ms. Johnson’s son, Kavaughni Mason; Chairperson of the NSHP Oversight Committee, Judith Robb Walters; and the recipient’s son, Liam Matthews (front). Photo: Yhomo HutchinsonPrime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), comforts New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary, Annetia Johnson (right) as she sheds tears of joy while sharing her journey to homeownership. The occasion was the official handing over ceremony of her new home in Turnbull, Sandy River in Clarendon on Friday (May 30). Photo: Yhomo HutchinsonPrime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is welcomed by New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary, Annetia Johnson (left), into her new home at Turnbull in Sandy River, Clarendon following the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday (May 30). In front is Ms. Johnson’s son, Liam Matthews, who was exploring the home.