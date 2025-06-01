PHOTOS: PM Hands Over Houses To Two Families in Clarendon

Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson

New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary, Annetia Johnson (second right) is a picture of contentment as she cuts the ribbon to her new home with Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) in Turnbull in Sandy River in Clarendon on Friday (May 30). Sharing in the moment are (from left) Member of Parliament for Clarendon Northern, Dwight Sibblies, who is holding Ms. Johnson’s son, Kavaughni Mason; Chairperson of the NSHP Oversight Committee, Judith Robb Walters; and the recipient’s son, Liam Matthews (front).