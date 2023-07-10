JIS News
PHOTOS: PM attends National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships

Prime Minister
July 10, 2023
Prime Minister, The Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second left), listen to a point from President of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), Garth Gayle (right). Occasion was the final day of the National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday (July 9). They are joined by United States Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Nick Perry.
