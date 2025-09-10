PHOTOS: PM and Sports Minister Attend CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Between Jamaica and Trinidad

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), share in conversation ahead of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago at the National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday (September 9). Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz claimed a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago to top their group.

