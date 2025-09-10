PHOTOS: PM and Sports Minister Attend CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Between Jamaica and Trinidad September 10, 2025 Listen Sport Share Photo: Michael SloleyPrime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), share in conversation ahead of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago at the National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday (September 9). Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz claimed a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago to top their group. The Full Story Jamaica’s Shamar Nicholson (right) makes a play for the ball as he is tackled by Trinidad and Tobago’s Kobi Henry during the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier between the two teams held at the National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday (September 9). Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz claimed a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago to top their group. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (hidden, left) cheer for Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz during the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago at the National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday (September 9). The Reggae Boyz claimed a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago to top their group. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), greets Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake (right), before kickoff of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago at the National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday (September 9). Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, looks on. Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz claimed a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago to top their group. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), share a photo opportunity with Jamaica Football Federation President, Michael Ricketts (second right), and CONCACAF General Secretary, Philippe Moggio, at the end of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago held at the National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday (September 9). Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz won the match 2-0.