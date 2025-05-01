PHOTOS: PIOJ Hands Over 25 Tablets for Initial Damage Assessment May 1, 2025 Listen Finance & Public Service Share Photo: Michael SloleyActing Deputy Director General at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Michelle Edwards (right), looks at one of 25 tablet computers handed over on Monday (April 28) at ODPEM’s Kingston office, which will assist in Initial Damage Assessment (IDA). Looking on are Acting Senior Director of Preparedness and Emergency Operations, ODPEM, Sophia Mitchell (left), and Director General of ODPEM, Richard Thompson. These tablets, procured by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) under the Adaptation Fund, will facilitate immediate collection, uploading and conveyance of damage assessment data for relief and response coordination through the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC). The Full Story Deputy Director General for Sustainable Planning and Regional Development at the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Claire Bernard (right), shows a tablet computer to Director General at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Richard Thompson, during the handover of 25 devices on Monday (April 28) at ODPEM’s Kingston office. The tablets, procured by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) under the Adaptation Fund, will be equally distributed to municipal corporations in Portland, St. Mary, St. Thomas and Manchester and ODPEM. They will facilitate immediate collection, uploading and conveyance of damage assessment data for relief and response coordination through the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).