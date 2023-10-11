  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Phase Two of Desmond Mckenzie Transitional Centre Development to Be Completed in January

October 11, 2023
Local Government
PHOTOS: Phase Two of Desmond Mckenzie Transitional Centre Development to Be Completed in January
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (centre), with clients and staff of the Desmond McKenzie Transitional Centre for the Homeless. Minister McKenzie visited the shelter located on King Street in Kingston during a ceremony to commemorate World Homeless Day on Tuesday (October 10). Others (from left) are Town Clerk, Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Robert Hill; Mayor of Kingston and KSAMC Chairman, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams; and Inspector of Poor, Kingston and St. Andrew, Mavis Farquharson.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left), and Inspector of Poor, Kingston and St. Andrew, Mavis Farquharson, tour a dormitory at the Desmond McKenzie Transitional Centre for the Homeless. Minister McKenzie visited the shelter located on King Street in Kingston during a ceremony on Tuesday (October 10) to commemorate World Homeless Day.
