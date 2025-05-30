PHOTOS: PCOA Distributes Colouring Books to Early Childhood Institutions May 30, 2025 Listen Education Share Photo: JIS File Senior Director, Inspections and Monitoring at the Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA), Andrew Beaumont (background right), with Principal of St. Paul's United Infant School, Nicholas Johnson (background left), share a photo opportunity with students from the institution on Career Day, May 28. Occasion was the presentation of 20 colouring books from the PCOA to the neighbouring institution as part of activities for Child Month. The colouring book is based on the winning images from the Transforming Our Police Service (TOPS) Poster Competition for Secondary Schools in Area 1 (St. James. Hanover, Westmoreland and Trelawny). So far, the PCOA has distributed some 240 colouring books to early childhood institutions in Kingston and Trelawny. The Full Story Human Resource and Administration Director at the Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA), Ouida Harrison (right), presents 25 colouring books to Acting Principal at St. Aloysius Primary School on Duke Street in Kingston. As part of activities for Child Month, the PCOA handed over 240 colouring books to early childhood institutions in Kingston and Trelawny.