PHOTOS: PCOA Distributes Colouring Books to Early Childhood Institutions

Photo: JIS File

Senior Director, Inspections and Monitoring at the Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA), Andrew Beaumont (background right), with Principal of St. Paul's United Infant School, Nicholas Johnson (background left), share a photo opportunity with students from the institution on Career Day, May 28. Occasion was the presentation of 20 colouring books from the PCOA to the neighbouring institution as part of activities for Child Month. The colouring book is based on the winning images from the Transforming Our Police Service (TOPS) Poster Competition for Secondary Schools in Area 1 (St. James. Hanover, Westmoreland and Trelawny). So far, the PCOA has distributed some 240 colouring books to early childhood institutions in Kingston and Trelawny.