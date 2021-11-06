JIS News
PHOTOS: Pathways Programme for Tertiary Level and Vocational Qualifications

Education
November 6, 2021
Minister of Education Youth and Information the Hon. Fayval Williams (left) holding a document which outlines the processes of the new Sixth Form Pathways Programme. This document is accessible on the Ministry’s website Ministry of Education, Youth and Information – Every Child Can Learn, Every Child Must Learn (moey.gov.jm). With her is the Permanent Secretary (Ag) in the Ministry Ms. Maureen Dwyer, at the virtual Town Hall meeting that was held on Thursday (November 4).

 

Chief Education Officer (Ag) in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Dr. Kasan Troupe, speaking at the Sixth Form Pathways Programme virtual Town Hall, held on Thursday (November 4).
