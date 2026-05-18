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PHOTOS: Parish Workers’ Week & Labour Day Thanksgiving Church Service

May 18, 2026
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PHOTOS: Parish Workers’ Week & Labour Day Thanksgiving Church Service
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Contestant in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's (JCDC) 2026 Kingston and St. Andrew Festival Queen Competition, Shanti Britton, reads scripture lesson during the Parish Workers’ Week and Labour Day Thanksgiving Service at Our Lady of the Angels Roman Catholic Church in Kingston on Sunday (May 17)

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Contestants in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) 2026 Kingston and St. Andrew Festival Queen Competrition attend the Parish Workers’ Week and Labour Day Thanksgiving Service at Our Lady of the Angels Roman Catholic Church in Kingston on Sunday (May 17).

 

Chair of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) Kingston and St. Andrew Festival Committee, Dr. Carol Blanchard, delivers remarks on behalf of Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, during the Parish Workers’ Week and Labour Day Thanksgiving Service at Our Lady of the Angels Roman Catholic Church in Kingston on Sunday (May 17).
Last Updated: May 18, 2026