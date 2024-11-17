PHOTOS: PAJ Journalism Week Church Service

Photo: Michael Sloley

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, is greeted by Pastor of Fellowship Tabernacle in Kingston, Rev. Merrick ‘Al’ Miller, during the Press Association of Jamaica’s (PAJ) 2024 National Journalism Week Church Service on Sunday (November 17). The service was held at Fellowship Tabernacle. National Journalism Week is being observed from November 17-25 under the theme: ‘Media Power: Shaping Democracy or Serving Hidden Agendas?’