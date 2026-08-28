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PHOTOS: Outgoing Colombian Ambassador Honoured at Farewell Luncheon

August 28, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: Outgoing Colombian Ambassador Honoured at Farewell Luncheon
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), presents a plaque to outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emiliana Bernard Stephenson, during a farewell luncheon held in her honour at the S Hotel in St. Andrew on Tuesday (August 25).
PHOTOS: Outgoing Colombian Ambassador Honoured at Farewell Luncheon
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), highlights a feature of a commemorative plaque presented to outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emiliana Bernard Stephenson, during a farewell luncheon held in her honour at the S Hotel in St. Andrew on Tuesday (August 25).
Last Updated: August 28, 2026