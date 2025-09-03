PHOTOS: Opposition Leader Casts His Vote in the General Election September 3, 2025 Listen General Election Share Photo: Michael Sloley Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, and his wife, Sandra Golding, arrive at the polling station on Dillsbury Avenue in Jack’s Hill, St. Andrew North Eastern, to cast their votes in the 2025 General Election on Wednesday (September 3). The Full Story Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, shows his inked index finger after casting his vote in the 2025 General Election at the polling station on Dillsbury Avenue in Jack’s Hill, St. Andrew North Eastern, on Wednesday (September 3).