PHOTOS: Opposition Leader Casts His Vote in the General Election

September 3, 2025
General Election
Photo: Michael Sloley
Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, and his wife, Sandra Golding, arrive at the polling station on Dillsbury Avenue in Jack’s Hill, St. Andrew North Eastern, to cast their votes in the 2025 General Election on Wednesday (September 3).

Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, shows his inked index finger after casting his vote in the 2025 General Election at the polling station on Dillsbury Avenue in Jack’s Hill, St. Andrew North Eastern, on Wednesday (September 3).
Last Updated: September 3, 2025