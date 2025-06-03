PHOTOS: Opening of Toll Gate Health Centre June 3, 2025 Listen Health & Wellness Share Photo: Adrian WalkerMinister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, delivers the keynote address at the reopening of the Toll Gate Health Centre in Clarendon on May 30, following refurbishing works under Operation Refresh. The facility now boasts air conditioning, fresh paint, tiling, new windows, and other improvements. Operation Refresh is a one-billion-dollar programme aimed at sprucing up select health facilities. The Full Story Mayor of May Pen, Councillor Joel Williams, addresses a ceremony for the reopening of the Toll Gate Health Centre in Clarendon on May 30, following refurbishing works under Operation Refresh. The facility now boasts air conditioning, fresh paint, tiling, new windows, and other improvements. Operation Refresh is a one-billion-dollar programme aimed at sprucing up select health facilities. Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (centre), engages with Registered Midwife, Nurse Kelly Washington (right) during the reopening of the Toll Gate Health Centre in Clarendon on May 30, following refurbishing works under Operation Refresh. The facility now boasts air conditioning, fresh paint, tiling, new windows, and other improvements. Looking on is Senior Public Health Nurse at Clarendon Health Department, Marcella Tomlinson. Operation Refresh is a one-billion-dollar programme aimed at sprucing up select health facilities.