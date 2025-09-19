PHOTOS: Opening of the New Parliament and Swearing in of Members of Parliament September 19, 2025 Listen Parliament Share Photo: Rudranath FraserSpeaker of the House of Representatives and Member of Parliament, St. Andrew East, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, takes the Oath of Allegiance during the opening of the new Parliament and swearing-in of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives at Gordon House on September 18. Observing the proceeding is Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe. The Full Story Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, takes the Oath of Allegiance during the opening of the new Parliament and swearing-in of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives at Gordon House on September 18. Observing the proceeding is Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), signs the Oath Book after taking the Oath of Allegiance during the opening of the new Parliament and swearing in of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives at Gordon House on September 18. Observing the proceeding is Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, addressing the opening of the new Parliament and swearing in of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives at Gordon House on September 18.