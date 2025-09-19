PHOTOS: Opening of the New Parliament and Swearing in of Members of Parliament

Speaker of the House of Representatives and Member of Parliament, St. Andrew East, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, takes the Oath of Allegiance during the opening of the new Parliament and swearing-in of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives at Gordon House on September 18. Observing the proceeding is Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it. Ok No Privacy policy