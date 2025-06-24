PHOTOS: Opening of JTA/Sagicor Foundation National Primary School Athletics Championship June 24, 2025 Listen Sport Share Photo: Adrian WalkerPresident, Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Dr. Mark Smith, delivers remarks at the official opening of the 40th staging of the JTA/Sagicor Foundation National Primary School Athletics Championship on Saturday (June 21) at the National Stadium in Kingston. The Full Story Decorated Olympian, Veronica Campbell-Brown, addresses students during the official opening of the 40th staging of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA)/Sagicor Foundation National Primary School Athletics Championship held at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday (June 21). A parade of schools at the official opening ceremony for the 40th staging of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA)/Sagicor Foundation National Primary School Athletics Championship held on Saturday (June 21) at the National Stadium in Kingston. Students from primary schools across the island competed in the games.