PHOTOS: Opening of JTA/Sagicor Foundation National Primary School Athletics Championship

June 24, 2025
Sport
Photo: Adrian Walker
President, Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Dr. Mark Smith, delivers remarks at the official opening of the 40th staging of the JTA/Sagicor Foundation National Primary School Athletics Championship on Saturday (June 21) at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Decorated Olympian, Veronica Campbell-Brown, addresses students during the official opening of the 40th staging of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA)/Sagicor Foundation National Primary School Athletics Championship held at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday (June 21).

 

A parade of schools at the official opening ceremony for the 40th staging of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA)/Sagicor Foundation National Primary School Athletics Championship held on Saturday (June 21) at the National Stadium in Kingston. Students from primary schools across the island competed in the games.
