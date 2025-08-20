PHOTOS: Old Harbour High School Students Receive Educational Supplies from Pollyana Project August 20, 2025 Listen Education Share Photo: ContributedOld Harbour High School students Rajiv Lovelace (left) and Derrick Menzie (third right), who have received a donation of laptops and other educational supplies from the Pollyanna Project, share a moment with their parents Donavan Menzie (second left), and Trisha Linton (right) and their siblings, at the presentation ceremony held at the institution in St. Catherine on August 11. The Full Story Custos of St. Catherine, Hon. Icylin M. Golding (right), presents a laptop donated by the Pollyanna Project to Old Harbour High School student, Rajiv Lovelace. Looking on (from left) are Executive Director of the Pollyanna Project, Donna Moore Stewart; and President of the South St. Catherine Chamber of Commerce, Treacha Reid. Occasion was the presentation of educational supplies to Rajiv and his brother, Derrick Menzie, by the charity, at the school’s location at 33 South Street, Old Harbour, on August 11. Custos of St. Catherine, Hon. Icylin M. Golding (right), presents a laptop donated by the Pollyanna Project to Old Harbour High School student, Rajiv Lovelace. Looking on (from left) are Executive Director of the Pollyanna Project, Donna Moore Stewart; and President of the South St. Catherine Chamber of Commerce, Treacha Reid. Occasion was the presentation of educational supplies to Rajiv and his brother, Derrick Menzie, by the charity, at the school’s location at 33 South Street, Old Harbour, on August 11. Student at Old Harbour High School, Derrick Menzie (right), is presented with a laptop donated by the Pollyanna Project, by Vice Principal of the institution, Kedist Wint. Occasion was the presentation of educational supplies by the charity to Derrick and his brother, Rajiv Lovelace, at the institution in St. Catherine on August 11.