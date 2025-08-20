PHOTOS: Old Harbour High School Students Receive Educational Supplies from Pollyana Project

Old Harbour High School students Rajiv Lovelace (left) and Derrick Menzie (third right), who have received a donation of laptops and other educational supplies from the Pollyanna Project, share a moment with their parents Donavan Menzie (second left), and Trisha Linton (right) and their siblings, at the presentation ceremony held at the institution in St. Catherine on August 11.

