PHOTOS: Old Harbour Bay Community Builders Honoured

January 12, 2025
Community
Photo: Garfield Angus
Residents of the St. Catherine community of Old Harbour Bay, celebrate the unveiling of a monument in honour of community leaders in the area, during a recent Homecoming Recognition Ceremony held at the community centre.
Photo: Garfield Angus
Students from the Old Harbour Bay Primary School in St. Catherine, perform an item during the recent 2nd Annual Old Harbour Bay Homecoming Recognition Ceremony, held at the community centre.
Photo: Garfield Angus
Youth leader in the St. Catherine community of Old Harbour Bay, Debra-Kay Brown addresses a Homecoming Recognition Ceremony, where community builders of Old Harbour Bay were honoured at the community centre.
