PHOTOS: Old Harbour Bay Community Builders Honoured January 12, 2025 Listen Community Share Photo: Garfield AngusResidents of the St. Catherine community of Old Harbour Bay, celebrate the unveiling of a monument in honour of community leaders in the area, during a recent Homecoming Recognition Ceremony held at the community centre. Photo: Garfield AngusStudents from the Old Harbour Bay Primary School in St. Catherine, perform an item during the recent 2nd Annual Old Harbour Bay Homecoming Recognition Ceremony, held at the community centre. Photo: Garfield AngusYouth leader in the St. Catherine community of Old Harbour Bay, Debra-Kay Brown addresses a Homecoming Recognition Ceremony, where community builders of Old Harbour Bay were honoured at the community centre.