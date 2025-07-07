PHOTOS: Official Photo for 49th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads July 7, 2025 Listen CARICOM Share Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (front, centre) and other regional leaders pose for the official photograph for the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, on Monday (July 7). Jamaica is hosting the conference from July 6 to 8 under the theme ‘People, Partnership and Prosperity – Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’. The Full Story Prime Minister and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (front, centre) and other regional leaders pose for the official photograph for the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, on Monday (July 7). Jamaica is hosting the conference from July 6 to 8 under the theme ‘People, Partnership and Prosperity – Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’.