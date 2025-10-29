PHOTOS: NSWMA Workmen Clear Mandela Highway

Workmen from the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) use heavy equipment to clear a section of the Mandela Highway at the Portmore intersection on Wednesday (October 29). Fallen trees and other debris from the passage of hurricane Melissa, left the westbound section of the Highway, towards Spanish Town, impassable.

