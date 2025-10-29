| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag
Advertisement
Hurricane Melissa

PHOTOS: NSWMA Workmen Clear Mandela Highway

October 29, 2025
Hurricane Relief & Recovery
Share
PHOTOS: NSWMA Workmen Clear Mandela Highway
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Workmen from the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) use heavy equipment to clear a section of the Mandela Highway at the Portmore intersection on Wednesday (October 29). Fallen trees and other debris from the passage of hurricane Melissa, left the westbound section of the Highway, towards Spanish Town, impassable.

The Full Story

Motorists manoeuvre fallen trees along the westbound section of the Mandela Highway on Wednesday (October 29). The area was cleared by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) to allow for smooth flow of traffic.
Last Updated: October 29, 2025