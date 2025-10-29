PHOTOS: NSWMA Workmen Clear Mandela Highway October 29, 2025 Listen Hurricane Relief & Recovery Share Photo: Yhomo HutchinsonWorkmen from the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) use heavy equipment to clear a section of the Mandela Highway at the Portmore intersection on Wednesday (October 29). Fallen trees and other debris from the passage of hurricane Melissa, left the westbound section of the Highway, towards Spanish Town, impassable. The Full Story Motorists manoeuvre fallen trees along the westbound section of the Mandela Highway on Wednesday (October 29). The area was cleared by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) to allow for smooth flow of traffic.