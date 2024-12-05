| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica

PHOTOS: NSWMA Clears Mini Dump Downtown Kingston

December 5, 2024
Local Government
Photo: Michael Sloley
Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon, observes the clearing of a mini dump between Drummond Street and Blount Street (beside Board Villa) in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (December 3). The initiative forms part of the NSWMA’s ongoing commitment to creating cleaner, healthier and safer environments for all Jamaicans.

Heavy equipment is being used to clear a mini dump between Drummond Street and Blount Street (beside Board Villa) in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (December 3). The initiative forms part of the National Solid Waste Management Authority’s ongoing commitment to creating cleaner, healthier and safer environments for all Jamaicans.
Last Updated: December 5, 2024