PHOTOS: NSWMA Clears Mini Dump Downtown Kingston December 5, 2024 Listen Local Government Share Photo: Michael Sloley Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon, observes the clearing of a mini dump between Drummond Street and Blount Street (beside Board Villa) in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (December 3). The initiative forms part of the NSWMA’s ongoing commitment to creating cleaner, healthier and safer environments for all Jamaicans. The Full Story Heavy equipment is being used to clear a mini dump between Drummond Street and Blount Street (beside Board Villa) in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (December 3). The initiative forms part of the National Solid Waste Management Authority’s ongoing commitment to creating cleaner, healthier and safer environments for all Jamaicans.