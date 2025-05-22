PHOTOS: NSWMA Clean-Up Operations at Caribbean Palm Estate May 22, 2025 Listen Local Government Share Photo: Mark BellWorkmen from the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and MPM Waste Management Limited, clear a dumpsite in Caribbean Palm Estate in Kingston on Wednesday (May 21). The exercise was part of a community clean-up under the NSWMA’s ‘Pass Di Broom’ campaign, which is aimed at engaging residents in cleaning and beautifying their surroundings. The Full Story Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon; and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew South Western, Dr. Angela Brown-Burke (left), participate in the clearing of garbage in Caribbean Palm Estate on Wednesday (May 21). The exercise was part of a community clean-up under the NSWMA’s ‘Pass Di Broom’ campaign, which is aimed at engaging residents in cleaning and beautifying their surroundings. Workmen remove bulky waste from an area in Caribbean Palm Estate in Kingston on Wednesday (May 21). The exercise was part of a community clean-up under the NSWMA’s ‘Pass Di Broom’ campaign, which is aimed at engaging residents in cleaning and beautifying their surroundings.