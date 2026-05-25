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Photos: NSWMA Carries Out Labour Day Project At KPH

May 25, 2026
Labour Day 2026
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Photos: NSWMA Carries Out Labour Day Project At KPH
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left), and Executive Director at the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWA), Audley Gordon, engage in conversation ahead of a tree-trimming exercise at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) on North Street in downtown Kingston on Monday (May 25). The activity was a part of the NSWMA’s Labour Day 2026 project.
Photos: NSWMA Carries Out Labour Day Project At KPH
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), and Executive Director at the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWA), Audley Gordon, are in conversation while a worker is being lifted in a bucket truck to trim a tree on the grounds of the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH). Occasion was the NSWMA's Labour Day 2026 project on the grounds of the public health facility in downtown Kingston on Monday (May 25).
Photos: NSWMA Carries Out Labour Day Project At KPH
Photo: Mark Bell
A National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWA) team member cuts overhanging tree branches on the grounds of the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), during Labour Day activities at the public health facility in downtown Kingston on Monday (May 25). 
Last Updated: May 25, 2026