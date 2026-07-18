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PHOTOS: NHT Staff Reads to Students

July 18, 2026
2019/20 State of the Nation Debate
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PHOTOS: NHT Staff Reads to Students
Photo: MARK BELL
National Housing Trust (NHT) team member, Joel Nomdarkham (standing), engages with students at Rousseau Primary School during a recent reading session at the institution in Kingston. 

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Member of staff, National Housing Trust (NHT), Ramon Murray (standing), engages in a recent reading session with students at the Rousseau Primary School in Kingston. The activity was an extension of Read Across Jamaica Day observances aimed at promoting literacy and a love for reading among the youth.

 

National Housing Trust (NHT) team member, Joel Nomdarkham, engages with a student during a recent reading session at the Rousseau Primary School in Kingston. The event was an extension of Read Across Jamaica Day observances aimed at promoting literacy and a love for reading among the youth.
Last Updated: July 18, 2026