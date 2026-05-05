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PHOTOS: NHT Staff Read to Students At Amy Bailey Basic School

May 5, 2026
Education
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PHOTOS: NHT Staff Read to Students At Amy Bailey Basic School
Photo: Adrian Walker
Senior General Manager for Corporate Services at the National Housing Trust (NHT), Neil Miller, shares a story with students at the Amy Bailey Basic School in Kingston, on Read Across Jamaica Day, which was observed on Tuesday (May 5).

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Assistant General Manager for Human Capital Management at the National Housing Trust (NHT), Donnetta Russell, reads to students at the Amy Bailey Basic School in Kingston on Read Across Jamaica Day, observed on Tuesday (May 5).

 

Senior General Manager for Corporate Services at the National Housing Trust (NHT), Neil Miller, shares a story with students at the Amy Bailey Basic School in Kingston, on Read Across Jamaica Day, which was observed on Tuesday (May 5).

 

Assistant General Manager for Human Capital Management at the National Housing Trust (NHT), Donnetta Russell (left), and Principal of the Amy Bailey Basic School, Alva Harvey (right) lead students in a devotion exercise on Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday (May 5).

 

Senior General Manager for Corporate Services at the National Housing Trust (NHT), Neil Miller, engages with students at the Amy Bailey Basic School in Kingston, during Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the institution on Tuesday (May 5).
Last Updated: May 5, 2026