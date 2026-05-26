| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

PHOTOS: NET Celebrates 16 Years

May 26, 2026
Education
Share
PHOTOS: NET Celebrates 16 Years
Photo: Mark Bell
Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Marlon Morgan (right), participates in the 16th anniversary Church Service of the National Education Trust (NET), held earlier this year at the Christian Fellowship World Outreach in Kingston. He is joined by staff from NET.

The Full Story

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Marlon Morgan, attends the 16th anniversary Church Service of the National Education Trust (NET), held earlier this year at the Christian Fellowship World Outreach in Kingston.

 

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Marlon Morgan, attends the 16th anniversary Church Service of the National Education Trust (NET), held earlier this year at the Christian Fellowship World Outreach in Kingston.
Last Updated: May 26, 2026