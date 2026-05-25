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Photos: National Youth Council Of Jamaica Special General Meeting

May 25, 2026
Education
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Photos: National Youth Council Of Jamaica Special General Meeting
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, addresses attendees during the Special General Meeting of the National Youth Council of Jamaica (NYCJ), held recently at the St. Catherine Youth Innovation Centre in Spanish Town.
Photos: National Youth Council Of Jamaica Special General Meeting
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Senior Director in the Youth and Adolescent Policy Division at the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Yanique Williams, addresses attendees during the Special General Meeting of the National Youth Council of Jamaica, held recently at the St. Catherine Youth Innovation Centre in Spanish Town.
Photos: National Youth Council Of Jamaica Special General Meeting
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford (left), pins newly elected and first female Chair of the National Youth Council of Jamaica (NYCJ), Omolora Wilson, during the NYCJ's Special General Meeting, held recently at the St. Catherine Youth Innovation Centre in Spanish Town.
Photos: National Youth Council Of Jamaica Special General Meeting
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford (left), greets newly elected and first female Chair of the National Youth Council of Jamaica (NYCJ), Omolora Wilson, during the NYCJ's Special General Meeting, held recently at the St. Catherine Youth Innovation Centre in Spanish Town.
Photos: National Youth Council Of Jamaica Special General Meeting
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, presents outgoing Chairman of the National Youth Council of Jamaica (NYCJ), Andrew Johnson, with a certificate in recognition of his valuable contribution as Chairman from 2023 to 2025. The presentation took place during the Council’s Special General Meeting, held recently at the St. Catherine Youth Innovation Centre in Spanish Town.
Photos: National Youth Council Of Jamaica Special General Meeting
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford (right), is joined by (from left) Senior Director in the Ministry's Youth and Adolescent Policy Division, Yanique Williams; newly elected and first female Chair of the National Youth Council of Jamaica (NYCJ), Omolora Wilson; and Outgoing Chairman, Andrew Johnson, at the NYCJ's Special General Meeting, held recently at the St. Catherine Youth Innovation Centre in Spanish Town.
Last Updated: May 25, 2026