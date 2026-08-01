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Photos: National Farm Queen Crowned At Denbigh

August 1, 2026
Culture
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Photos: National Farm Queen Crowned At Denbigh
Photo: Adrian Walker
Newly crowned 2026 National Farm Queen, Kapri Scott (centre) is flanked by first runner up, Amelia Fearon (left) and second runner up, Sara Dee Francis during the National Farm Queen Competition 2026, held at the President’s Pavilion, Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon on July 31.
Photos: National Farm Queen Crowned At Denbigh
Photo: Adrian Walker
National Farm Queen, Kapri Scott (centre) shares a photo moment with first runner up, Clarendon’s Amelia Fearon (left) and second runner up, St. Catherine’s Sara Dee Francis, during the National Farm Queen Competition 2026 coronation show at the President’s Pavilion, Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon on July 31.
Photos: National Farm Queen Crowned At Denbigh
Photo: Adrian Walker
National Farm Queen 2026, Kapri Scott who represented St Thomas, pauses for a photo opportunity during her coronation at the National Farm Queen Competition held at the President’s Pavilion, Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon on July 31.
Photos: National Farm Queen Crowned At Denbigh
Photo: Adrian Walker
National Farm Queen 2026, Kapri Scott who represented St Thomas, pauses for a photo opportunity during her coronation at the National Farm Queen Competition held at the President’s Pavilion, Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon on July 31.
Last Updated: August 1, 2026