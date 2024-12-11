PHOTOS: Most Hon. Michael Manley Floral Tribute

Photo: Mark Bell

Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, places a wreath at the shrine of former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Michael Manley, during a floral tribute held at National Heroes Park in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (December 10) to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mr. Manley’s birth. Mr. Manley, who was Jamaica’s fourth Prime Minister, served from 1972 to 1980 and 1989 to 1992. He was born on December 10, 1924 and died on March 6, 1997.