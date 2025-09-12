PHOTOS: Monument Unveiled at Kendal September 12, 2025 Listen Entertainment Share Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, lays flowers at the site of the unveiled monument for the September 1, 1957 Kendal train crash victims, on September 11. The Full Story Author and document examiner, Beverly East (right), points to the name of one of her 14 relatives who perished in the Kendal Crash on September 1, 1957, in Manchester. With her are (from left) entertainer Sister Carol, and boy scout Ajahami Majurie. The monument was unveiled close to the crash site in Kendal, Manchester, on September 11. Survivor of the September 1, 1957 Kendal crash, Cynthia Desulme (left), speaks with Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), following the unveiling of the monument in memory of the victims on September 11. With them is Daphne Innerarity.