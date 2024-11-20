PHOTOS: MIYA Water Representatives Call on Minister Samuda

Photo: Adrian Walker

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda (right), listens to a presentation on the non-revenue water (NRW) reduction programme being undertaken in Portmore, St. Catherine, from Project Manager at Miya Water, Katherine Paleracio. Also listening is Miya Water’s Chief Growth Officer, José Carazo. The Miya Water representatives called on the Minister at his offices in Kingston on Tuesday (November 19). The NRW reduction programme, being implemented by the National Water Commission (NWC), aims to reduce water loss and improve supply.