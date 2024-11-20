PHOTOS: MIYA Water Representatives Call on Minister Samuda November 20, 2024 Listen Water Share Photo: Adrian Walker Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda (right), listens to a presentation on the non-revenue water (NRW) reduction programme being undertaken in Portmore, St. Catherine, from Project Manager at Miya Water, Katherine Paleracio. Also listening is Miya Water’s Chief Growth Officer, José Carazo. The Miya Water representatives called on the Minister at his offices in Kingston on Tuesday (November 19). The NRW reduction programme, being implemented by the National Water Commission (NWC), aims to reduce water loss and improve supply. The Full Story Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda (right), and Miya Water’s Chief Growth Officer, José Carazo, listen to a presentation from Project Manager at Miya Water, Katherine Paleracio, on the Non-Revenue Water (NRW) reduction programme being undertaken in Portmore, St. Catherine. The Miya Water representatives paid a courtesy call on the Minister at his offices in Kingston on Tuesday (November 19). Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda (right), converses with Miya Water Project Manager, Katherine Paleracio, and Miya Water Chief Growth Officer, José Carazo, about the non-revenue water (NRW) reduction programme being undertaken in Portmore, St. Catherine, during a courtesy call at the Ministry in Kingston on Tuesday (November 19).