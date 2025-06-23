| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag
Advertisement
CARICOM Top banner

PHOTOS: Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen Crowned

June 23, 2025
Culture
Share
PHOTOS: Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen Crowned
Photo: Dave Reid
Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen 2025, Afiya Birch-Gentles (centre), is flanked by first runner-up Shellese Hall (left) and second runner up Zidiann Wellington, during the coronation show held on Sunday (June 22) at Eltham High School in St. Catherine. Ms. Birch-Gentles will complete for the National Festival Queen title on August 2 at the National Arena in Kingston.

The Full Story

Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen 2025, Afiya Birch-Gentles (centre), is flanked by first runner-up Shellese Hall (left) and second runner up Zidiann Wellington, during the coronation show held on Sunday (June 22) at Eltham High School in St. Catherine. Ms. Birch-Gentles will complete for the National Festival Queen title on August 2 at the National Arena in Kingston.
Afiya Birch-Gentles was crowned Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen 2025, during a coronation ceremony held on Sunday (June 22) at Eltham High School in St. Catherine.
Ms. Birch-Gentles, who wore the sash Miss Portmore City Municipality will now compete for the National Festival Queen title on August 2 at the National Arena in Kingston.
Last Updated: June 24, 2025