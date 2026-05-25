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Photos: Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen Competition Sashing Ceremony

May 25, 2026
Culture
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Photos: Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen Competition Sashing Ceremony
Photo: Dave Reid
Chair of the Jamica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) St. Catherine Festival Queen Committee, Ayodale Taylor McDonald (right), converses with JCDC St. Catherine Parish Manager, Vanessa Patterson, and Eastern Regional Manager, David Reid, during the 2026 Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen Sashing Ceremony. The event, held recently at Perry’s Lounge in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, is a key feature of the competition, where parish contestants are formally introduced to the public and awarded sashes from their respective sponsors, whom they represent throughout the contest.
Photos: Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen Competition Sashing Ceremony
Photo: Dave Reid
Manager at Singer OASIS, Denise Bryan (left), sashes Kimone Harris as Miss Singer Jamaica Limited during the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) 2026 Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen Sashing Ceremony. The event was held recently at Perry’s Lounge in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. Looking on is St. Catherine Festival Queen Committee Chair, Ayodale Taylor McDonald. The ceremony is a key feature of the annual competition, where parish contestants are formally introduced to the public and awarded sashes from their respective sponsors, whom they represent throughout the contest.
Photos: Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen Competition Sashing Ceremony
Photo: Dave Reid
Marketing Manager at R.A. Williams Distributors Limited, Kimberly Johnson-Dockery, sashes Allison Williams as Ms. R.A. Williams Distributors Ltd. during the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) 2026 Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen Sashing Ceremony. The event was held recently at Perry’s Lounge in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. The ceremony is a key feature of the annual competition, where parish contestants are formally introduced to the public and awarded sashes from their respective sponsors, whom they represent throughout the contest.
Photos: Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen Competition Sashing Ceremony
Photo: Dave Reid
Contestants in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) 2026 Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen Competition who were sashed during the recent Sashing Ceremony at Perry’s Lounge in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. The participants are (from left) Ms. First Class Entertainment, Immune Huie; Ms. Ballistic Security Services, Crystal Fletcher; Ms. St. Catherine Municipal Corporation, Terry-Ann Wilson; Ms. R. A Williams Distributors Limited, Allison Williams; Ms. Singer Jamaica Ltd., Kimone Harris; Ms. Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) Co-Operative Credit Union, Kimanie Prendergast; Ms. Gateway Dental, Najali Ellis; Ms. Jamaica Energy Partners, Chantelle Bonner; Ms. Curves -- Lasco Distributors, DeAnna Fraser. The ceremony is a key feature of the annual competition, where parish contestants are formally introduced to the public and awarded sashes from their respective sponsors, whom they represent throughout the contest.
Last Updated: May 25, 2026