PHOTOS: Miss Kingston and St. Andrew, Brithney Clarke is Jamaica Festival Queen 2025

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia Grange (left), presents Jamaica Festival Queen 2025, Brithney Clarke, with her trophy at the Coronation Show held on Saturday night (Aug.2) at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston. Miss Clarke, representing Kingston & St Andrew, topped the field of 14 parish queens. She won several sectional prizes, including Most Congenial, Most Poised, and Most Popular on Social Media.

Miss Kingston and St. Andrew, Brithney Clarke, takes her walk as Jamaica Festival Queen 2025, at the Coronation show held on Saturday night (Aug.2) at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.

Jamaica Festival Queen 2025, Brithney Clarke, representing Kingston and St. Andrew, was crowned at the Coronation show held on Saturday night (Aug.2) at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.

Jamaica Festival Queen 2025, Brithney Clarke (centre), representing Kingston and St. Andrew, is flanked by first runner-up, Afiya Birch-Gentles (left), Miss St. Catherine and second runner-up, Rhaveen Kildare, Miss Clarendon. The Festival Queen Coronation show was held on Saturday night (Aug.2) at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.