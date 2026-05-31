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PHOTOS: Miss Hanover Festival Queen Contestants Visit JIS Montego Bay Regional Office

May 31, 2026
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PHOTOS: Miss Hanover Festival Queen Contestants Visit JIS Montego Bay Regional Office
 Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Acting Regional Manager, Nickieta Sterling (centre), peruses JIS publications with contestants in the 2026 Miss Hanover Festival Queen Competition Miss Filco Gas & Oil, 19-year-old Derisha Thompson (left) and Miss Energy Pool and Spa Services, 18-year-old Destinya Locke. Occasion was a courtesy call by the contestants at the JIS Montego Bay Regional Office on May 21, as part of their grooming and training activities. The coronation show will take place on June 6 at the Ruseas High School quadrangle in Lucea.
PHOTOS: Miss Hanover Festival Queen Contestants Visit JIS Montego Bay Regional Office
Contestants in the 2026 Miss Hanover Festival Queen Competition paid a courtesy call at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Montego Bay Regional Office on May 21 as part of their grooming and training activities ahead of the coronation show on June 6, at the Ruseas High School quadrangle in Lucea. They are joined by JIS Acting Regional Manager, Nickieta Sterling (second left) and Parish Manager for the Hanover office of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, Shiyan Williams (right). The contestants are (from left) Miss Energy Pool and Spa Services, 18-year-old Destinya Locke; Miss Cousin's Cove Adventure Park Limited, 19-Year-Old Nolecia Guthrie; Miss JDA Shipping, 20-Year-Old Danielle Colley; Miss Superstars Youth Club, 28-year-old Tifelia Thompson; Miss Filco Gas & Oil, 19-year-old Derisha Thompson; and Miss Top Shipping, 27-year-old Tracey-Ann Lewis.
Last Updated: May 31, 2026